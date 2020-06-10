Sane’s summer move still on, as Bayern plan new strategy

Kindly Share This Story:

Bayern Munich are set to employ a new tactic in their bid to sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City.

Sane has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga giants since last summer, and he appeared to be close to the move before suffering a cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield.

Bayern’s interest hasn’t wavered, and they are keen to secure the 24-year-old’s signature this summer

But City’s asking price remains a stumbling block, with the Premier League side demanding €70m, with Bayern offering just €40m.

But according to Sky in Germany, Bayern have told City they will be patient to ensure they are not paying over the odds for the Germany international.

The report claims Bayern have told Manchester City they can wait until January to negotiate the deal with Sane, when he will be free to negotiate with teams in Europe, six months before his contract at the Etihad expires.

This would mean he could move to the Allianz for free in the summer of 2021, a deal that would suit both Bayern and Sane, who would likely receive a bigger signing bonus as a result.

But Bayern are eager for Sane to join them at the end of this season, and with Manchester City unlikely to want to lose out on a transfer fee for a player who cost them £46.8m four years ago, the Bavarian side believe they will reduce their asking price.

Football 365

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: