Samuel Kalu yet to resume Bordeaux training due to flight restriction

Samuel Kalu

Nigeria international Samuel Kalu was conspicuously absent from the training session at French Ligue 1 club FC Girondins de Bordeaux on Monday, June 22.

Bordeaux have started preparations for the new season but without two of their African stars Kalu and Edson Mexer.

French journalist Clement Carpentier tweeted that the two players were unable to return to France due to flight restrictions within Nigeria and Mozambique.

The 22-year-old is expected to return to France as from July 1 when international flights from Africa to France begin operations after the border was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kalu’s future at Bordeaux has been the subject of speculation since the January transfer window, with reports linking him with a possible move to Galatasaray.

The winger found himself back in favour towards the end of the curtailed season, starting the last three games played by Bordeaux in the Ligue 1 after he was omitted from five consecutive matchday squads.

