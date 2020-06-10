Rivers police to residents: Ignore Wike’s COVID-19 curfew, stick to FG’s

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Police in Rivers State asked residents to ignore the 8 pm to 6 am COVID-19 containment curfew imposed by Governor Nyesom Wike and instead honour the 10 pm to 4 am protocol stipulated by Federal Government.

The Police Command in Rivers in response to residents’ complaints said Wednesday that it was lawful it works with the federal curfew in the face of the conflict with that declared by the state government.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Rivers Command, Nnamdi Omoni said, “Both federal and the state government in Rivers have a common goal of ensuring safety and peace with the curfew, but it is elementary and commonsensical that when a state law conflicts with federal law, the federal law overrides the state law.

“Though the intendment of the state law is in consonance with that of the federal government, if the federal government says 10 pm should be the curfew time, then we should work with the federal government order.”

He said the police were bound to abide by the curfew fixed by federal government, urging any resident who feels his rights breached under the circumstance to call and relay such complaint to the police authorities in the state.

