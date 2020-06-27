Retraction

Breaking News
In our Online Edition of May 30, 2020, we published a news story captioned “Kidnapped Edo Commissioner” where we erroneously published Dr. Monday Iroya’s Photograph alongside the story. Dr. iroya has complained profusely of a false, offensive and defamatory nature of the publication on his person, both as a medical doctor as well as a civil servant. We retract the photograph from the publication and profoundly apologise to Dr. Monday Iroya for any inconvenience however described, caused by the publication.
