Reps hail Obaseki’s defection to PDP

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has welcomed Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Minority leader of the House, Rep. Ndudi ELumelu in a statement on Friday described Obaseki’s decision “as a step in the right direction”.

Elumelu noted that “Edo State has been an unquestioned stronghold of the PDP” and described the action of Governor Obaseki as “home coming”.

The minority leader commended members of the party in Edo state for receiving Governor Obaseki with open hands.

He further commended the party leaders in the state for their commitment, dedication and resilience, against all odds, and charged all members to remain united so that the party will have a formidable front ahead of the September governorship election.

Recall that Obaseki was earlier in the week, disqualified by his former political party, the All Progressives Congress, APC from participating in the party’s Governorship primaries next week.

He later resigned his membership of the party and went into talks with leaders of the PDP, leading to his eventual Defection yesterday to contest the guber polls.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

