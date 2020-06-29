Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko welcome baby boy

On 2:21 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko welcome baby boy

By David Royal

Popular Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels and husband, Prince Ned Nwoko have welcomed a baby boy.

The good news was shared by Regina’s brother on his Instagram story.

READ ALSO: Popular actress, Regina Daniels is pregnant

Sharing a cute picture from Regina’s pregnancy shoot, her brother wrote  “You have always been strong in all ramifications and I’m proud of you congrats @regina.daniels it’s a 👦”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You have always been strong in all ramifications and I’m proud of you congrats @regina.daniels it’s a 👦

A post shared by THE FUTURE (@real.sammywest) on

Recall that on Saturday afternoon, the 21-year-old new mum had a surprise baby shower to celebrate her child’s impending arrival. The all-white event which took place in Abuja was organised by her friends with the help of her hubby.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!