Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Rebekah Vardy sues Coleen Rooney in footballers’ wives spat

On 2:50 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Rebekah Vardy sues Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy has launched libel proceedings against Coleen Rooney in the latest chapter of a dispute between footballers’ wives that has gripped Britain.

Rooney, 34, made headlines around the globe when she claimed that Vardy’s Instagram account was the source of leaked stories about her private life.

Vardy, 38, denied any wrongdoing and later said the stress of their public dispute had caused her to have severe anxiety attacks.

Rooney said last year that she had spent five months attempting to work out who was sharing information about her and her family based on information she had posted on her personal social media page.

READ ALSO: Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko welcome baby boy

At the time, Vardy said third parties had access to her Instagram account and an expert was working to discover who could have been behind the leaks.

Court records indicate that Vardy filed her claim with the High Court on June 12.

Rooney is the wife of ex-England captain Wayne, while Vardy, a reality TV star, is married to Leicester City striker Jamie.

No date has been set for a court hearing, but the case will proceed to a trial unless a settlement is reached between the parties.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!