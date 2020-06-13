Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Rape: Taraba Speaker decries menace, promises strict legislation

On 3:37 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Rape: Taraba Speaker decries menace, promises strict legislation

As cases of rape and child abuse continue to rise, Dr. Albasu Kunini, Speaker, Taraba House of Assembly, has vowed to sponsor bills for laws that would tackle the menace and deal with the perpetrators.

In an interview on Friday, in Jalingo, Kunini also said that steps would be taken to protect victims from stigmatisation.

He expressed worry over the rate at which incidents of rape, domestic violence, and child abuse were on the rise, calling on stakeholders to “act swiftly to tackle the menace”.

READ ALSO: Rape: Government should be held responsible — Neo Phlames

He said that though Taraba had domesticated the Child Right Act, several other states were yet to do the same, adding that the latest developments called for more actions, especially in terms of strict legislation.

“I must say that the rising cases of rape and child rights abuse in the country are most worrisome.

“It is such a barbaric act that should be condemned from all fronts because the psychological implications are far-reaching and terribly devastating on the victims.

“For the perpetrators, it is just a moment of pleasure, if it can be termed pleasure, but for the victim, it is a lifetime of trauma.

“I am already considering strict legislation that will ensure that those who chose to be this demonic are commensurately dealt with.

READ ALSO: Rape, other Sexual Offences, global menace – IGP Adamu

“Another angle that we have ignored over time and which I am considering seriously is the protection of victims.

“Most of these cases go unreported and unheard because the victims are afraid of talking for fear of stigmatisation.

“We must put in place legislation that will protect the integrity of victims and give them the moral courage to always come up and report such cases,” Kunini said.

NAN

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!