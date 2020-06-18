Rainy season: EKEDC cautions customers

Kindly Share This Story:

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Thursday urged its customers to observe all safety tips and advisory during the rainy season to avoid the risk of electrocution and other related hazards.

Mr. Godwin Idemudia, General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, advised in a statement issued in Lagos.

Idemudia said: “Heavy and constant rainfalls have started as we have experienced over the last few days.

“We advise our customers to be safety conscious during this period and be wary of flooded and dangerous areas.

“Please steer clear of electrical installations and high-tension lines as they are more dangerous during this season”.

He appealed to customers to cooperate with officials of the company in their bid to improve supply and services to them.

Idemudia also cautioned customers to avoid being involved in meter bypass and energy theft.

He said that officials of the company were on the move for thorough inspections and anyone caught in such acts would face the full wrath of the law.

Idemudia urged customers to report any potential electricity hazard spotted by them immediately to the company.

He also pleaded with customers to observe all the safety measures and guidelines laid down by the Federal and State governments to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kindly Share This Story: