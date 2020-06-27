Quit seeking social media validation – Omoborty preaches to her fans

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Well endowed Nigerian actress and social media celebrity, Biodun Okeowo, known as Omoborty by her fans, must surely be in a philosophical mood in recent times. The certified skincare therapist, who has been using her social media platforms to dish out words of advice in recent times, has asked her fans to stop seeking social media validation because according to her, people forget the dead after a week or two.

“If only we realize how the public easily forget the dead after a week or two, we will stop seeking validation on social media and face God and our families…. 90% of us are guilty of this without even knowing it. My dear God’s validation is the best. That is what we should pray for. Human beings will validate you today and abuse you tomorrow.” She strongly advised.

VANGUARD

