Pro-Giadom forces take Emergency NEC meeting to Villa

…As Police unseals National Secretariat

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Forces aligned with the factional acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Victor Giadom have concluded plans to convene an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee NEC of the party.

The development, Vanguard learned was a fallout of Monday’s meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and three governors, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa states.

The three governors are seen within party circles as opposed to the leadership style of the suspended National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The meeting would hold on Thursday at the Presidential Villa as opposed to having it at the traditional “NEC Meeting Hall” within the party’s national secretariat. However, only a few of the 120-member NEC have been cleared to be physically present at the Villa as others would be required to join the meeting through virtual means.

Also, the Inspector General of Police IGP, Muhammed Adamu on Tuesday ordered the Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force to seal off the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to avoid a break into the office of the Deputy National Secretary, Vanguard has learned.

The decision which party sources said was necessitated by the need to ensure public order and safety in and around the secretariat was largely as a result of an alleged attempt by the newly-inaugurated Deputy National Secretary, Barr. Worgu Boms to access the office which is still occupied by the factional acting National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Giadom.

It was learnt that on Monday, there were moves to get Mr Boms into the office which was as of then under lock and key. Chief Giadom had sprinted to the office at about midday and stayed for nearly two hours before leaving.

“That incident happened yesterday (Monday). So, in order to avoid a possible clash today (Tuesday) the police decided to seal off the premises, while the IG would meet with the contending forces”, said a party source.

The secretariat was however reopened at about 3:30pm, less than four hours after it was sealed.

The South South Zonal chapter of the APC had on Sunday upheld what it described as the resignation of Chief Victor Giadom from the National Working Committee NWC, urging the NWC to confirm and immediately swear in the zone’s nominee and replacement for the position of deputy national secretary, Barr. Worgu Boms.

Boms was however inaugurated by the NWC on Monday following which he was said to have made attempts to occupy his new office at the national secretariat.

The South-South Zonal Executive Committee had noted that it was in receipt of an interim Court Order in respect of the suit Between Dele Moses &Ors Vs APC &Ors, with suit number PHC/360/2020; dated 19th June, 2020.

“The said Court Order restrained Hon. Victor Giadom from further parading himself as the Deputy National Secretary, Acting National Chairman and as a member of the National Working Committee of the APC. The Zonal Executive Committee, therefore unanimously resolved to obey the Court Order.

“That having considered and approved the nomination of Barr. Boms Worgu from Rivers State by the South-South Zonal Executive Committee, Barr. Worgu, is therefore affirmed to be the new Deputy National Secretary and a member of the National Working Committee of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress.

“It is therefore resolved that, Barr. Boms Worgu’s nomination be confirmed by the National Working Committee NWC and be sworn in immediately, pending ratification by the National Executive Committee NEC of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress APC”, the stated.

Emergency NEC

Giadom in his letter to NEC members said he was duly authorised through an order of court to act as National Chairman of the party.

“I, Chief Victor Giadom, having been duly authorized by Court Order to Act as National Chairman of our great party and to preside over all meetings of the NWC and NEC hereby and with the consent of the President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR (who is the leader of our Party) reconvene the NEC meeting that was earlier billed to hold on the 17th of March, 2020, but was postponed. The reconvened meeting shall hold on Thursday, June 25th, 2020. Venue shall be the State House, Abuja”, he said.

Constitutional Breach

The emergency meeting, however, appears a breach of the party’s own Constitution which stipulates at least a seven-day notice be given to members before such a meeting is held.

Article 25B(i and ii) of the APC Constitution (2014 as amended) states; “The National Executive Committee shall meet every quarter and or at any time decided by the National Chairman or at the request made in writing by at least two-thirds of the members of the National Executive Committee provided that not less than fourteen days’ notice is given for the meeting to be summoned.

“Without prejudice to Article 25(B)(i) of this Constitution, the National Working Committee may summon an emergency National Executive Committee meeting at any time, provided that at least seven days’ notice of the meeting shall be given to all those entitled to attend”.

Vanguard Nigeria News

