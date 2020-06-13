Portah drops party anthem banger “Reason” featuring Dremo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Out across streaming platforms, Afropop talent Portah releases his single titled “Reason.” The singer features longtime friend Dremo on the record, which follows a set of staggered activities. “Reason” shows a more reflective side of the Ibadan-famous artist.

Scoring early hits with records such as “Ogara Gan” and “Money Crazy”, Portah rose to prominence in music circles around Ibadan and environs. The singer’s gift of delivering hard-hitting club bangers, boosted by the bubbly social life in the city, endeared him to a group of admirers.

Now, Portah is out to earn spots on playlists nationwide. The singer relies on modish Nigerian pop sound and melodic singing to score his point.

“I don blow on the run. If you don’t know, now you know,” he affectionately sings. Dremo’s knowing voice delivers witty lines about the hustle story and life’s pleasures.

The music teaches and equally thrills. With “Reason”, Portah reminds us of his undeniable talent and leaves an impression for new listeners.

VANGUARD

