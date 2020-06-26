Porn star pleads not guilty to rape charges in Los Angeles

Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleaded on Friday pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom to charges of raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in incidents from 2014 to 2019.
The 67-year-old adult film star is among the well-known names in the pornography industry. He has acted in no lesser than 2,000 adults films since his debut in the 1970s.
A preliminary hearing was set for August 31 to determine if there is sufficient evidence to allow the case to proceed. Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was ordered to remain jailed in lieu of a $6.6 million bail.
In a fourth incident, prosecutors said Jeremy forcibly raped a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.
On Tuesday, the day charges were filed against Jeremy, he wrote on Twitter that he was innocent of all the allegations.
If convicted of all the charges, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.