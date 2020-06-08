BREAKING: Police Sergeant machetes Inspector to death in Lagos [Graphic]

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
An operative attached to the Special Protective Unit (SPU) Lagos State Police command Ikeja, Inspector Adekunle Ilesanmi Francis who was gruesomely macheted by police Sergeant has died.
Inspector Adekunle Ilesanmi Francis died on Monday, morning in a Lagos based hospital where he was receiving treatment
It was gathered that Francis lives in the same building with the sergeant who sent him to an early grave.
