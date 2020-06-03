Police releases 52 yrs Nsukka ‘missing’ widow

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU State Command of the Nigeria Police has released on bail, 52 years old widow, Mrs. Amoge Ugwuama, who reportedly disappeared from her home, Uwelu-Ibeku Opi in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state, on Monday.

The International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, that reported her disappearance, confirmed to Vanguard that following the media report on the disappearance, the Enugu police command on Wednesday, granted her bail, pending its a mediation on the family dispute that brought about her arrest.

One of the family members and a lawyer, Mr. Chinuma Ugwuama, who was accused of mastermind by FIDA, also confirmed the release but blamed FIDA for raising what he said was unnecessary alarm without investigation.

According to Mr. Ugwuama “Amoge Ugwuama (the widow) was the one who first and foremost arrested me and my mother and took us to Police Area Command office at Orba.

“This was a sequel to her initial assault and battery of my mother, Mrs. Benedette Ugwuama blue and black without any provocation save to kill the old woman.

“After all peace moves and entreaties for the woman to see reasons for peace and to stop the involvement of Police to harass me and my mother failed, then a complaint to the commissioner of Police Enugu state was made on my behalf and my mother.

“Amoge was subsequently invited by the police for questioning and was released after bail was granted to her.”

Barrister Ugwuama urged the public to disregard the impression of her disappearance, noting the family dispute is being resolved.

