Police kill colleague because of frustration – CP Peterside

By Davies Iheamnachor

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Commissioner of Police in charge of Eastern Ports of the Nigeria Police Force, Port Harcourt, Mrs. Evelyn Peterside, has disclosed that frustration was the reason some officers have resorted to killing of their colleagues, stating that officers need moral support.

Peterside who spoke at the Command’s Headquarters at Port Harcourt port, yesterday, while resuming as the new commissioner in charge of the command, also warned officers and men of the command to shun all corrupt practices and maintain discipline.

Peterside, who was speaking on the recent killing of a cops by a colleague in Lagos, vowed to ensure that internal wrangling do not emanate among men in her command, promising to embark on immediate retraining of the officers.

She said: “My mandate here is to ensure there is security in the ports under my watch. The target giving by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, here is to make sure that crime is brought to its barest minimum to ensure that people work freely.

“They don’t have a choice than to be professional in their conducts. We have rules in the police force, anything you do that is contrary to what you are supposed to do is illegal and so I will encourage them to be professional police officers and do policing the way we are supposed to do it.

“One thing I am going to do immediately tomorrow is to lecture my officers. At times, what a lead to this thing is that sometimes people feel frustrated and they don’t know how to air it out.

“As their boss, if we make ourselves available, when they have issues they will come to tells us and we look for a way to settle it. If you don’t bottle everything to yourself and get frustrated that will not arise. By God’s grace I will not allow that to happen here.”

However, the outgoing, CP, Mr. Yunusa Egwuche, urged the new CP to work closely with the officers of the command to have a successful tenure.

Egwuche further enjoined Peterside to work in synergy with the community, adding that community leaders and youths contribute to the successful policing of an area.

