Police arrest seven suspected IPOB members in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Not less than seven suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have been reportedly arrested by the Police in Aba, Abia State.

The pro-Biafra activists numbering over 100 reportedly took to the streets of Aba in protest of what they described as the killing of Christians and Biafrans in the country.

They were adorned with Biafran flags and different insignia.

It was gathered that the protesters took off from the Ala Oji Flyover on the Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway before they ended at the SAMEK junction, near the Ariaria International Market.

Sources within SAMEK area told Vanguard that some IPOB sustained injuries in the ensuing sporadic gunshots by the security agencies to disperse the protesters.

Contacted, Commissioner of Police Abia state, Mrs Janet Agbede confirmed the arrest of the protesters, but couldn’t confirm the number of the suspects involved.

In her words, “I am aware that some IPOB members were arrested, but I don’t know the actual number. They will be bringing them to Umuahia (Police Headquarters) tomorrow. By tomorrow, I will have the exact number of those arrested.”

