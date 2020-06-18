Police arrest fleeing boyfriend whose lover dies after rice meal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Osun state police command has confirmed the arrest of Malik Ayo who was said to have been on the run due to the death of his girlfriend, Faderera, after a rice breakfast.

It also disclosed that the remainder of the meal consumed by the deceased and her friend, Kemisola, has been sent to the laboratory for analysis.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yemisi Opalola, who spoke with journalists on Thursday, the runaway boyfriend has been arrested and is in the custody.

She added that Police investigation has commenced with the analysis of the rice to know its content adding that the boyfriend is also cooperating with the investigating team.

Vanguard had reported that Faderera Adewumi, a 300-level student of Mathematics Education from the Federal University Oye-Ekiti with her friend, Kemisola visited her boyfriend in Iree and died after consuming a rice breakfast on Tuesday.

Her friend Kemisola, also survived stomach pains was said to have claimed that the rice was purchased from a food vendor by Malik, who initially fled before he was arrested.

It was gathered that before help could reach the duo, Faderera had died and her body evacuated to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Osogbo.

