Police arrest ex-convict for robbery in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State command of the Nigeria Police have arrested an ex-convict, Kehinde Shoboyede, for robbery related offences within Agbado area in Ifo local government area of the state.

According to a statement by the command’s image maker, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect, who was arrested on the 9th of June 2020 had been arrested, charged to court and convicted by a competent court of law for similar offence in the past.

Oyeyemi added that “not quite long after he was released from prison custody, residents of Agbado started noticing series of robbery incidents”.

“On noticing this, the DPO Agbado Police Division, SP Kuranga Yero embarked on intelligence based investigation through which the detectives got clue leading to the suspect’s arrest”.

“On interogation, he confessed been the person carrying out series of robbery operation in Agbado and its environs in collaboration with one man who he simply identified as Rafiu, who is presently at large”, he added.

Items recovered from him included one cut to size locally made pistol, four live cartridges and one sharp knife.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Special Anti robbery Squads (SARS) for discreet investigation.

He equally directed that his partner, Rafiu, who is presently at large must be hunted for and brought to justice.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

