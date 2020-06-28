Photos: Contractor resumes work on Mokwa township roads

Kindly Share This Story:

It may be recalled that a few weeks ago the Infrastructure Committee was in Mokwa to inspect the ongoing Mokwa township roads where the Committee discovered that the contractor handling the project was absent from the site.

On the directive of the Chairman of the Infrastructure Committee, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara, the contractor was immediately directed to go back to the site.

Further to the above, I am delighted to inform that work has resumed on the projects and in time the good people of Mokwa will enjoy another dividend of the Restoration Agenda of Governor Abu Sani Bell, the Road Master.

