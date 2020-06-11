Philanthropist partners Aisha Buhari Foundation

Kindly Share This Story:

… Donates $380,000 Medical Equipments to Taraba FMC

By Femi Bolaji

Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo has received medical equipment’s and supplies worth $380,000 from Sir Emeka Offor Foundation in partnership with the first lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari.

The items stacked in a forty feet container was handed over to the management of the tertiary medical facility on Thursday in Jalingo, Taraba state capital.

Chief of Staff to Sir Emeka Offor, Chris Okey Ezike who did the handing over explained that the gesture was to strengthen effective health care delivery.

According to him, “the medical equipments and supplies are worth $380,000.

“This will also help the state government effectively fight the COVID-19 pandemic which today is a global concern. ”

The first lady, Aisha Buhari represented by Kabiru Dodo posited that effective health care delivery could not be left only to government.

She explained that both private organisations and philanthropist must come together to assist government, especially in quality health care delivery.

According to her, “our collaboration with Sir Emeka Offor foundation is based on our shared vision which is meant to complement government effort.

“We also appeal to FMC Jalingo make transparent use of the items donated to this hospital.”

Governor Darius Ishaku, who was a special guest at the handing over ceremony, said the donation was timely.

Represented by Secretary to the State government, Anthony Jellason, he said the supplies will remain indelible to his government.

He said “the state government is desirous of the rich and well to do to complement its efforts in quality health care delivery.

“This is because government alone provide all societal needs based on the current economic realities and that is why this humanitarian gesture is timely.

“All other donors should also partner with the state government to reach residents of the state who are most desirous of quality health care.”

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Aisha Adamu listed ventilators and monitors, BP machines, Wheel chairs, among others.

She said ” these donated items will enable us setup an Intensive Care Unit, ICU, which hitherto was nonexistent.

“It will enable us carry out specialized Ultrasound studies like Cardiac, Vascular and Breast. The surgical instruments and consumables will also strengthen our surgical department.

“Some of the items will strengthen our isolation treatment unit through the donated ventilators and monitors with lots of consumables.

“Our main goal as a facility is to offer qualitative, effective and efficient services to the general population, which these donations will go a long way in helping us achieve.”

