Petrol importation rises 8% to 5.26bn litres    in Q1’20 NBS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ediri Ejoh

The volume of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise called petrol imported into the country rose by eight percent, year-on-year, YoY, to 5.26 billion litres in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1’20) from 4.87 billion liters in Q1’19.

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, disclosed this in its Petroleum Products Imports and Consumption (Truck out) Statistics Report Q1’2020.

The report also revealed that the volume of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) fell by 27 percent to 1.66 billion liters in Q1’20 from 1.21 billion litres in Q1’19.

The report stated that: “The petroleum products importation statistics for Q1 2020 reflected that 5.26 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 1.66 billion litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 258.27 million litres of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), 28.33 million litres of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) and 135.14 million litres of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were imported into the country in Q1 2020.”

However, the report added that “Zonal distribution of truck-out volume for Full Q1 2020 showed that 5.36 billion of premium motor spirit (PMS), 1.56 billion litres of AGO, 8.73 million litres of HHK, 283.90 million litres of ATK, 23.36 million litres of LPFO and 290.24 million of LPG, were distributed nationwide during the period under review.”

Kindly Share This Story: