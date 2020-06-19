[People Talk] Looted funds: Al-Mustapha’s attempt to exonerate Abacha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

“Truth makes a nation develop but that is what Nigerians lack most. Al-Mustapha cannot deceive us with his lies. We know better. He should show evidence of his claims.

“In other climes, somebody like him would have been thoroughly investigated and prosecuted. He should be begging for forgiveness.” –William Jimoh. Teacher

“Al-Mustapha should tell us the names of stakeholders consulted before the supposed money was saved on behalf of the country. I however think we are giving too much spotlight and attention to what Abacha stole when there are many other looters to expose and retrieve our collective assets from.” –Akipu Stellar, Analyst.

“Al-Mustapha should be reprimanded for his lies. He knows his boss stole our funds and he’s still defending him. Well, I wouldn’t blame him totally because our leaders are the ones giving him reasons to say rubbish.

“FG should make use of the recovered funds to do something meaningful.” –Afolayan Toyosi, Analyst

“How could anyone try to justify the theft of our collective wealth? The funds were looted for Abacha’s selfish gains.

“If he was truly concerned about the welfare of Nigerians, he should have utilized the huge sum of money to make the living conditions of Nigerians more comfortable.” –Debayo Muheez, Corps Member.

“Al-Mustapha’s statement clearly shows how deep-rooted corruption is in Nigeria. Fine, our leaders should be held responsible for mismanagement of funds left by past administrations but the claim by Al-Mustapha that the alleged looted funds was kept for Nigerians is nothing but lies from the pit of hell.” –Idebi Faith, Stylist

“Our leaders are the true definition of pot calling the kettle black. If Abacha had not died, what is the assurance that he would have donated the billions to Nigerians?.

“The way forward should be our main concern in creating a good and brighter future for Nigerians.” –Olamilekan Babatunde, Actor

