People Talk: Extension of COVID-19 curfew, reopening of worship centres

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja & Olayinka Latona

“It would have been better for the COVID-19 curfew to be in the day because ordinarily how many people go about at that time. The 10 pm-4 am is of no effect to the issue at hand.

“How can you say people who are already sleeping should not go out or stay indoors. This curfew is a mild mockery of the pandemic.” — Alhaji Mansur Oladunjoye, Journalist

“I am in support of the extension because it’s better to stay safe than to die prematurely in search of financial gains. Let’s abide by the rules and ensure we are at home by 10pm.

“There is no point roaming the streets when we have nothing serious doing outside.” —Toyin Owosho, Caterer

“This will help those who work far away from their place of residence. So, extension of the curfew to 10pm will help this category of people.

“People should stay safe and not wander about to avoid the spread of the virus so that the government can fight the Pandemic.” —Yinka Owosho, Teacher

“This is a reduction of the COVID-19 curfew but not an extension in the sense that the number of hours is lesser. The way our people do their things is usually different and this will not be effective without enforcement.

“Our law enforcement operatives should be alive to their responsibilities.” — Atinsola Isiaka, Retiree

“Most of every human engagement or activity happens before the new curfew time hence the reason for the curfew in the first place is defeated.

“The government can as well just call off the curfew and have everyone return to their normal lives and just stay careful. The new curfew time is really bad.” — Obe Temitoyosi. Student

“Honestly, it’s just another decision that’s not needed. I mean who really wants to move around at that time. Apart from this, I’m wondering how a lot of people can get coronavirus from 10pm till 4am.

‘I think the government should take right protocols because curfew can’t curb the virus.” —Odunayo Ayobami. Student

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: