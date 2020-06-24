People Talk: Buhari’s warning to service chiefs on insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

“I am not in support of their sack but this is not the time for the current service chiefs to slack in their duties. They should better do what is right because they are in that position to serve us.

“If they are not ready to do their duties then they should leave the position for others who are willing to serve.” —Ejigboye Mercy, Analyst

“The last four years has been a potpourri of unpleasant events in Nigeria. Unfortunately, the service chiefs have recorded little success in their fields despite millions of naira spent combating this menace.

“In any sane society, the service chiefs would have resigned honorably for their incompetence.” —Duntoye E. Compere.

“The issue of insecurity is a great deal in Nigeria and the lives and properties of Nigerians are at stake. There is no excuse for their incompetence.

“They should be sacked so that diligent and competent people could be given the opportunity to work and safeguard the country.” — Akande Zainab, Analyst.

“The President should not hesitate to have a complete overhaul of the security architecture of this nation. We can all see that the issue of insecurity in the country is a worrisome one hence the presidency should please do the needful.” — Elect Abolarin, Entrepreneurial

“I support President Buhari because somebody somewhere is sabotaging his effort most especially on security matters. The service chiefs should be sacked if they are found wanting and be replaced with people who are ready for the task.

“Those who have embezzled security fund should be brought to book so that the nation can move forward.” —Damilola Adebowale, Entrepreneur

