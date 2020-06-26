People Talk: Buhari’s warning to service chiefs on insecurity (3)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja & Olayinka Latona

“I think the warning to service chiefs by the president is proper. I don’t support the idea that they should be sacked because that will mean experimenting with another set of officers.

“They should be given more time to sit up and work effectively on the issues of security.” — Taiwo Adebayo, Student

“The way the executive arm of government is handling the security challenges in Nigeria needs to stop. It’s important Nigeria recalibrate her priorities.

“Are we still a country or not? To think these service chiefs are still been paid with tax payers money, while insecurity challenge continues.” — Jude Oseh, Youth Advocate

“The sacking of the service chiefs is long overdue. The federal government is spending more while insecurity is on the increase. If government is serious about combating security challenges, all the service chiefs should be relief of their jobs with immediate effect.” — Oyedokun Oyeniyi, Entrepreneur

“Although the service chiefs have been appointed for some years now and the state of security in Nigeria is not improving, but I think it doesn’t call for a sack.

“They should be given some more time to sit up and work harder; I think the warning is enough for them for now.” —Adebayo Kehinde, Student.

“It’s rather sad that it has taken this long to discover the incompetence of the service chiefs. The issue of insecurity is not one to still be treated with levity.

“I believe there are structures to measure performances and if they are performing below the expected, there should be sanctions.” — Obe Temitoyosi, Analyst

“Penalty for non-performance should attract sack so that people who could fix our security challenges can be effectively engaged.

“The non performance of the current service chief show they have exhausted all their ideas and should be immediately removed and replaced with more capable hands.” — Rasidat Ajani, Public Servant

