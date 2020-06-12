People Talk: Assessment of democracy under Buhari’s administration

Kindly Share This Story:

“This government (Buhari’s) has failed Nigerians over and over with unending unfulfilled promises. Citizens are not enjoying any dividend of democracy because the system has failed to deliver these benefits.

“In fact, most of us have lost faith in democracy as an ideal political system.” —Bakare Oyinkansola, OAP

“The current administration is more of a gerontocracy than democracy. The youth are sidelined which ought not to be because they dominate the larger population.

“Buhari’s administration has failed to adhere to democratic tenets. His government also has no respect for human rights.”

—Babaita Okikiola, Poet

“The whole point of democracy is the rule of law, and under the administration of PMB we’ve seen the expression of some of these rights and laws but most of it has not been expressed.

“I believe this administration can do better. This government has the right persons to make a change.” —Ogunkunle Emmanuel, Analyst

“President Buhari-led administration has used the fight against corruption as a major lining to bring back democracy, but accountability and transparency in governance is lacking.

“Democracy this year is nothing worth celebrating, rather we have to sit back and look at our mistakes and make corrections.

—Omogbemile Kayode, Actor

“Coming from an angle of inclusiveness and equity which is pertinent to democratic ideas, it can be construed that this has not been evident in Nigeria.

“The democratic values have deteriorated so much that people are beginning to lose hope. Our democracy is obviously not working the way it should.” —Temidayo Adebimpe, Mediapreneur

“When the institutions that are meant to provide checks and balances, such as the NASS and the Supreme Court, are subdued; there is no democracy.

“Since President Buhari took over power, his administration has repeatedly used the fight against corruption as a tool to side-step the judiciary. —Joseph Tanimola, Banker

