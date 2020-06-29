People Talk: 160 as cut-off mark for university admission

Kindly Share This Story:

“The new cut off mark is good because securing admission into higher institutions of learning is a herculean task for many students especially the downtrodden.

“With 160 as cut off mark, it will be less cumbersome for admission seekers. Previous high cut off marks frustrated many people.” — Adenike Adebayo, Parent

“The cut off mark is too low and should be upgraded to bring about seriousness on the part of students.

“Many students are scoring 250 without stress and this brings competition among them but when the cut off mark is as low as 160, the students will just walk into their examination hall and score it cheaply.” — Sodiq Damilola, Admission seeker

“This is a welcome development because many admission seekers don’t usually meet up with post UTME screening.

“Now that the cut off mark has been pegged at 160, many students will secure admission easily without bribery or corruption. I expect students to work hard and utililise this rare opportunity.” — Ajara Adams, Student

“The 160 cut off mark is good judging from happenings in the nation. Before now, children of the poor do not have easy access to University admission because of bureaucracy.

“However, students should not take this for granted or abuse the privilege given to them by JAMB.” —Jimoh Adeniyi, Businessman

“There was a time students were scoring 300 marks but were undermined and this led to students studying under a tense atmosphere.

“Many students were pushed into online study which is not affordable to the poor. The 160 cut off mark will afford students the opportunity to secure admission.” —Blessing Titiola, Surveyor

“The pool of students qualified to select from is limited. For instance, SSS3 students are yet to write exams.

“The general performance of students, putting into consideration, the mean, median and model score is a factor. So 160 cut off mark is ideal.” — Edogun Timothy, Businessman.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: