Oyo group writes Buhari over Perm Sec slot

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Oyo Good Governance Forum has written President Muhammadu Buhari over the federal Permanent Secretary slot meant for the state, lamenting that the nominee slated to take the position is not an indigene of the state.

The letter which was dated June 23 also copied the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as well as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The forum in the letter signed by Alh. Lamidi Abiola Lateef, Chairman and Prince Alao Babs Alakija, Secretary, said; “We refer to the above subject-matter and convey to Your Excellency, Mr President our humble request for your kind intervention in a case that is seeking to set the people of Oyo State against the indigenes of Akwa Ibom and Cross River States living in Oyo State.

“The case is that of a woman that is believed was born in Oyo State, but is obviously not from the State. Mrs Udoh Monilola Omokunmi is one of the Directors in the Federal Civil Service that has participated in the recent examination for the selection of Federal Permanent Secretaries to fill the vacancies created by retirement for some States”.

READ ALSO: Buhari presides over 5th virtual FEC meeting

The forum said from its findings, there exists no copious trace of any relations of Mrs Udoh, whether living or dead, in Oyo State.

“What the above means is that the woman in question is not from Oyo State and cannot be chosen to represent the State in whatever capacity anywhere in the land.

“We wish to also inform Your Excellency, Mr President, that from our findings, Mrs Udoh hails from either Cross River or Akwa Ibom State. In the course of our investigations, we had traced her roots to the two States.

“We are, therefore, getting quite concerned that a woman who has no roots in any parts of Yoruba land would seek to represent a part of it thereof. We have challenged the woman in question more than twice to name her kith and kin in any part of Oyo State, yet all we hear is that she never grew up at home. We humbly appeal to Your Excellency, Mr President, to intervene in the matter with a view to averting a breakdown of law and order in Oyo State.

“Cause an investigation into the matter to unearth how a woman from another State has continued to make use of a State other than hers for so long without detection and bring the culprit(s) and their accomplices to book”, the forum demanded.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: