Oyo council member tests positive, 169 discharged after testing negative

The Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has confirmed that one of the two inconclusive COVID-19 results for members of the Oyo State Executive Council, has returned positive after a retest was carried out.

This is just as the Governor, who is also the chairman of the COVID-19 task force of the state confirmed that about 169 COVID-19 cases received their second negative test results and have been discharged.

Makinde disclosed this through his Twitter handle said these brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 508.

He also stated that the COVID-19 confirmation tests for seventy-six suspected cases came back positive.

The cases are from Ibadan SW (35), Oluyole (12), Ibadan N (12), Egbeda (4), Ibadan NW (3), Lagelu (2), Ibadan SE (2), Ibadan NE (2), Akinyele (1), Saki W (1), Ona Ara (1) & Ido (1) LGAs.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1,264.

“Sadly, we had one COVID-19 related death. So, the number of deaths in Oyo State is ten.”

Governor Makinde advised people in the state to keep following the guidelines of the COVID-19 Task Force and ensure slow down in the spread of coronavirus in Oyo State.

Vanguard

