By Dapo Akinrefon

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State, Mr. Aremu Olalere, on Friday, awarded scholarship worth N200,000 to 10 indigent students in Ibadan North-East Local Government Area of the state in commemoration of his mother’s 75th birthday.

Olalere’s mother, Madam Ibidun Odere Olalere, clocks 75 on Sunday, June 12. She hails from Ile Oniyeye of Ita-Alasa Street, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

In a statement on Friday, Olalere stated that his mother remained the best thing that ever happened to him, hence his decision to put smile on the faces of the downtrodden in her honour.

The APC chieftain said the 10 indigent students were picked from two secondary schools in Ibadan North-East Local Government, adding that the funds have been transferred to their parents electronically, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Olalere, who was an aspirant for the House of Assembly, Ibadan North-East Constituency 2 on the platform of APC in 2019 elections, said without his mother’s support, he would have ended being a motor park tout or a roadside mechanic in Ibadan.

He said: “This gesture is just to let my mum know how grateful I am for all she has done to make me what I am today.

“Without her, I would have ended being a motor park tout or a roadside mechanic. She hustled, struggled and laboured hard for me to have access to primary and secondary education.

“Your determination to succeed watered my zeal and strengthened my desire to wage war against the tangles of poverty and hunger, the result we are all seeing today.

“On your birthday, I’d like to say that the little things you did for me have always made the difference.

“I can’t stop thinking the loving thoughts of you, mum. No one could love me more or understand me better. No one can inspire me more or hug me tighter

“I thank you mummy for making my childhood so special. I remember every minute of it. I simply cannot think of a better mother than you. I’m so glad you’re mine.

“You are my teacher, my support and my strength. You made me believe in me. I’m so blessed and grateful to have such an amazing mother like you. I hope your 75th birthday is as wonderful as you are.”

