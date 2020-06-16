Our arms are open to welcome Obaseki — Edo PDP Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State, Mr. Anthony Aziegbemi, has said the party will welcome Governor Godwin Obaseki if he desires to join PDP, after leaving All Progressives Congress, APC.

Aziegbemi, who affirmed that Obaseki has made contact with the party, said: “We are expecting him (Obaseki) and our arms are opened for him to come to PDP.

“I don’t know when he will be coming, but I am sure that when he comes back from Abuja, we will firm up all those details.”

When asked about the extra baggage the governor will be coming with, the PDP Chairman said: “Until he comes forth, until he expresses his desire to contest, we will not be in a position to look at those papers.

“It is after he has joined us and he says he wants to contest; we will then ask for those papers and see what is there.

“We will not look at those papers with the eyes of All Progressives Congress, APC. I am sure with the APC eyes, they will need to wear some glasses.

“Our eyes are very clean and we are going to look at those papers.”

When asked about the fate of the PDP aspirants in the event that Obaseki seeks to contest, he said: “The three aspirants have kept the party going. The primary is going to take place on Friday and nothing has changed as we speak.

“There is nothing to worry about their welfare; they are fine and great party men. We owe them a world of gratitude.”

