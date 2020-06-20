Oshiomhole remains suspended, insists ward chairman, Oshawo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etsako Ward 10, Mr Oshawo Stephen, has dismissed claims that the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as a member of the party has been lifted, insisting that the ward executives stand by their suspension of the erstwhile National Chairman of the APC.

In a statement, Mr Stephen said the ward executives who were elected into office in 2018 remain intact and have not been displaced by anybody, describing the claims of the lifting of the suspension as a charade.

According to him, “The suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the ward executives remains valid. The statements to the contrary in the media are false and should be disregarded. We stand by our decision and have no reservation on the action as it is in the best interest of the party.

“The ward executives, as well as our counterparts at the Etsako West Local Government level, stand by the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole for his divisive role in the crisis rocking the APC in Edo State.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman APC in Etsako West LGA, Ezolomhe Rabiat, also affirmed that the LGA executives are still members of the party in the state and stand by the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: