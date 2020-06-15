Obaseki: Oshiomhole has no certificate, should apologise to Edo people ― Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Monday condemned the disqualification of the Edo State sitting governor, Godwin Obaseki, by the APC screening committee ahead of the primary election.

Reacting to Obaseki’s disqualification which was purported to be masterminded by the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Wike said; “who’s disqualifying him (Obaseki), a man (Oshiomhole) with no certificate, disqualifying a graduate of Nigeria’s premier university (University of Ibadan).”

“Oshiomhole should be apologising to Edo state people. He has no certificate. That’s why I tell him, practice what you preach. And APC Govs up till now can’t come out to say we can’t take this. They are now begging to rescue a sitting governor. You can’t even issue a statement.

“So what are we talking in Edo state? I am not speaking for Obaseki but I have to be concerned. How can you say a sitting governor is being disqualified because his credentials were defective?

“APC is only acting on impunity. It is not about certificate. If not impunity, how can you gamble with disqualifying a sitting Governor? I am in charge of my state, a sitting governor. If you disqualify me and think you have killed me, I will also buy a casket for you.

“If not for impunity, no one can disqualify a sitting Governor and go free. You say you disqualify me, let me see how you win. Only a governor who doesn’t know what he’s is doing will cave in. Am not speaking for Obaseki, but as a Governor, I am concerned about him. I said NGF is not a single party forum.

“Oshiomhole impunity has come to question. It is same impunity they have been trying in Rivers. Under Idris as IGP, I won election and got to my office one day and saw that my security details have all been withdraw, putting a sitting Governor in danger.”

The sixth Governor of Rivers State, however, stated that the Edo State incumbent governor, Obaseki, is welcome to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Confirming report that Obaseki visited him, Wike said; “He came to see me, we discussed. I see nothing wrong in that. If he says he is coming to PDP I will be very happy”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

