ONICHA-OLONA: Stop parading as Obi, Delta Govt warns Monarch 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Government has warned one Mr. Jeff Mafiana to desist from parading himself as Obi of Idumuagbonor, Agba, Onicha-Olona, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the State.

It also warned Mafiana against further use of the title, ‘Obi’ and the prefix, ‘High Royal Majesty’ which it said were in violation of the provisions of Delta State Traditional Rulers, Council and Chiefs Law, 2006.

These were contained in a letter issued by the state government and copied HRM Obi Uzu Christopher Diji, the Obi of Onicha-Olona and the Chairman of Aniocha North Local Government Council.

Also read:

The letter signed by Okey Oraemeka on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Chieftaincy Affairs, Deputy Governor’s Office, Asaba averred that the attention of the state government had been drawn to Mr Jeff Mafiana’s unauthorized use of the prefix “His Royal Majesty” and illegally bearing a non-existing title of “Obi of Idumu Agbonor, Agba, in Onicha-Olona.

Describing Mafiana as an impostor, the state government maintained that he had no basis to either claim the title of ‘Obi’, associate his name to the prefix ‘His Royal Highness’ or parade himself as the ‘Obi’ of Agba Quarters in Onicha-Olona, Delta State.

Citing the schedule of the Delta State Traditional Rulers, Council and Chiefs Law, 2006, the Directorate emphasized that the only recognised Traditional Ruler in Onicha-Olona, who is the overall head of Onicha-Olona Kingdom, remained HRM Obi Christopher Uzu Diji, adding that he is the only person authorised to attach the title “Obi” and use the prefix “His Royal Highness” to his name.

While advising Mafiana to desist forthwith from the use of the title “Obi” or the prefix “ His Royal Majesty” to his name, the Directorate held that they are the exclusive preserve of the traditional ruler of Onicha-Olona Kingdom.

Meanwhile, in another letter addressed to Mr.Hyp Dada Ogoliegbune who had approached the Government to clarify the status of Mr Jeff Mafiana, the Delta State Government had described Mr Jeff Mafiana as an “impostor” and advised the enquirer that Mr Mafiana will be warned to desist from parading himself as “Obi” of Agba Quarters in Onicha-Olona.

It warned that failure to adhere to the advice would leave the government with no other option than to invoke against him the provisions of Section 20 (6) and (7) of the Delta State Traditional Rulers, Council and Chiefs Law, 2006 which provides for a sanction upon conviction of a term of two years imprisonment or ten thousand naira.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: