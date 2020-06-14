Breaking News
One dead, two other siblings severely burnt in Anambra fire incident

By Vincent Ujumadu

One child was confirmed dead while two other children of same parents weekend sustained serious injuries when the fire broke out in their residential building in Awka.

The fire was said to have started in one of the flats after a can of kerosene that was at the back of a refrigerator exploded.

An eye witness said the fire caught the three children who were in the flat, but was eventually rescued with varying degrees of injury by firefighters who put off the fire after they were alerted by neighbours, but one eventually died.

The other two have been transferred to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Awka where they were being treated.

Chief firefighter in Anambra who confirmed the fire said: “We received a distress call of fire outbreak at Brave-Heart Flats on the 1st floor of a three-story building, opposite Marian Plaza, Close to St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Iyiagu Estate Awka.

“We deployed our firefighters and two fire trucks to scene and put off the fire. Three children in the flat were burnt and were rushed to the Prime Specialist Hospital at Awka.

“The cause of the fire outbreak was a kerosene explosion which emanated from a gallon of kerosene kept at the back of a deep freezer. The building was also saved and we conducted a post-fire risk assessment of the building.”

It was gathered that one of the affected children, whose ages were not given, died at about 4 am on Sunday.

