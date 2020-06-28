ONDO 2020: Makinde, Mimiko in closed-door meeting ahead of governorship poll

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure.

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo state weekend met with the immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko ahead of the October governorship election in the state.

The meeting which was behind closed door took place at Dr. Mimiko Ondo country home and it lasted for over three hours.

Makinde was accompanied to the close door meeting by the chairman Advisory Committee, Senator Ayoola Hosea Agboola popularly Halleluyah.

Mimiko who defected from the PDP after the party lost the governorship election in 2016 to Labour Party thereafter left for Zenith Labour Party.

It was learned that Makinde pleaded with Mimiko to deploy his political prowess behind the PDP candidate in the October election.

Vanguard also gathered that other politicians including governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his Ekiti counterpart Dr. Kayode Fayemi have equally visited Mimiko ahead of the coming election.

It was also learned that governorship aspirants in the major political parties in the state have severally met with Mimiko to seek his support in the coming poll.

Mimiko is the first governor of the state to spend eight years.

Speaking with vanguard on the visit, the media aide to Dr. Mimiko, John Paul Akimduro said that ” Dr. Olusegun Mimiko is an accomplished political leader who is a role model to many politicians across party divides.

” With regards to the forthcoming Governorship election in Ondo state, I can tell you that almost all the aspirants from the different political parties have all come to see him in Ondo to specifically seek his support and mentorship.

” You must also know that Engr Seyi Makinde is a ‘brother’ to Dr. Mimiko and the two speak from time to time on various issues of national interest.

Akinduro said that ” The former Governor’s priority is for a greater Ondo state. He believes Government should be about people and service and this he has demonstrated in his 8years as Governor of the Sunshine state.

Meanwhile, a governorship aspirant of the PDP, who is the incumbent deputy governor Agboola Ajayi weekend picked Mimiko’s political allies for his Campaign team.

The Former Chief of Staff to the former governor, Dr. Kola Ademujimi was appointed as the Director-General of the Ajayi pre-campaign committee.

Apart from Ademujimi other members of the committee are former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Hon Ebenezer Alabi, who would serve as Deputy Director-General of the organization.

Also, former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Bamiduro Dada, would serve as Campaign Coordinator for the North, Mr. Rasheed Akinbolaji, for the Central Yomi Akinfenwa, for the South and Hon Banso Alex Adeyinka would serve as Campaign General Secretary.

Dada also served under the Mimiko’s administration.

Vanguard News

