Olubadan, Shittu, others mourn Ajimobi

Burial date yet to be announced

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, former Minister of Communication, Dr. Adebayo Shittu, and other prominent Nigerians have commiserated with the family of the former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi who died on Thursday at the age of 70.

This came just as the former Special Adviser on Communication to the deceased politician, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, disclosed that burial would not hold yesterday as earlier being reported.

“Burial will be strictly a family affair in line with existing safety protocol and will not hold today”, he said.

Meanwhile, a handful of sympathisers gathered at the Oluyole residence of the former governor, there were no signs that any member of his family was around.

Olubadan said, ” it is not in Yoruba custom and tradition for a father to announce the obituary of his son. This is the dilemma of His Majesty, Oba Sali Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, Olubadan of Ibadanland in respect of the exit of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi”.

“Words are not enough to describe the untimely exit of former Governor Ajimobi, an illustrious son and Aare of Ibadanland. One recalls that the last time Kabiyesi and Ajimobi met was at Ibadan House, Oke Aremo sometimes in February, this year. A wall of fame built in honour of some illustrious Ibadan indigenes had been erected just before the outbreak of COVID-19.

Nobody had the slightest idea that death would come calling to him so quickly. Ajimobi was vibrant and full of life on that occasion. Our prayer has always been that our children should outlive us. But, who are we to challenge the sovereignty of Almighty God who gives and takes without question?”

The former Minister of Communication, Dr. Adebayo Shittu, wrote “I received the news of the death of my brother, Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi, the former Governor of Oyo State with a rude shock.

He was a very great, eloquent, and quintessential leader. His services to our dear Oyo State, Nigeria, and our Party cannot be forgotten in a hurry. I sincerely condole with his family, especially his amiable Wife and Children; the Government and the good people of Oyo State”.

In his own condolence message, Dr. Olapade Agoro, former presidential candidate of National Action Council, said, “It can be well said of Isaq Abiola that he came, he saw and did his best although like a bulldozer unavoidably hurting a lot of people in the course of duty. His style of “Bull Dozer Governance” covering a period of eight years loaded with beyond the usual developmental strides can be said would stand”.

Ajimobi was a pride of Ibadan land, the great achiever — Alli

The governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the 2019 general elections in Oyo State, Oloye Sharafadeen Alli described him as the pride of Ibadan land, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

Alli said, “Ajimobi was a great achiever who contributed greatly to the development of Ibadan land, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

The former secretary to the state government in a statement he signed in Ibadan said, “despite their different political ideology, Ajimobi maintained a brotherly relationship with all and sundry in Ibadan land.

vanguard

