Okowa hails Sanwo-Olu at 55

Delta State Governor Dr.Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Lagos State counterpart, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as he clocks 55.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Thursday, Okowa extolled the administrative prowess and leadership acumen of the Governor, describing him as “an uncommon professional, astute administrator and enthusiastic leader of great value”.

He commended him for his visionary and pragmatic leadership which had signalled the huge upliftment of Lagos State in his tenure.

“It is heart-warming to note that you have through hard work, discipline and uncommon vision won the admiration and respect of Lagosians and the nation at large.

“Your focus and commitment to the development of the ‘Greater Lagos’ project is legendary and worthy of commendation.

“The people of Lagos didn’t make any mistake when they overwhelmingly elected you to guarantee a brighter future for them,” Okowa said.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with a reputable politician, outstanding professional, seasoned administrator, and my brother governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, as he turns 55 years.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to protect you and grant you good health to render more services to mankind.” he added.

