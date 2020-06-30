Okowa extols Obaseki at 63

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated his Edo counterpart, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on his 63rd birth anniversary.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, said Obaseki deserved to be celebrated for providing purposeful, courageous, and result-oriented leadership for Edo people in nearly four years.

He lauded Obaseki’s ingenuity and untiring spirit which he had brought to bear in stimulating the industrialization of his state, and making life easier for the people through investments, including the Azura-Edo Independent Power Project (IPP), a 450MW Open Cycle Gas Turbine power station.

Okowa eulogised the Edo chief executive for his patriotic and unrelenting service to his state and the nation and prayed to God to grant him long life, good health, and wisdom as he continued to serve Edo people and Nigeria.

He said, “It is heart-warming to note that you have through dint of hard work, discipline and vision to industrialise Edo, won the admiration and respect of your people and the nation at large.

“Your focus and commitment to reforms in governance and your ability to attract investors into your state are remarkable and worthy of commendation.

“No doubt, the people of Edo will in September, reciprocate your giant strides in the last four years by returning you and your amiable deputy for another term in office to guarantee a brighter future ahead of them.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with my brother governor, a reputable politician, outstanding professional, seasoned administrator, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, on his 63rd birth anniversary.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to protect you and grant you good health to render more services to mankind.”

Kindly Share This Story: