Ogun Resident Doctors join nationwide strike

…as patients lament shortage of doctors

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Following the directive by the national leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), members of the association in Ogun State on Monday commenced the indefinite strike to press home their demand for better working conditions.

Consequently, scores of patients who thronged the premises of the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta lamented their inability to see doctors that would attend to their needs because of the number of patients which was more than the available consultants.

A visit by Vanguard Correspondent to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, revealed that Medical Consultants, nurses as well as other medical supporting staff were seen attending to patients on bed, while scores of other patients waiting to see doctors resulted to returning to their respective homes following their inability to see doctors attend to their case.

The total number of patients seeking doctors’ attention outnumbered the available Consultants on duty.

The situation was the same at the State Hospital in Ijaiye, where patients also outnumbered the Medical Consultants on duty, which forced many of the patients to turn back.

Efforts made by our correspondent to speak with the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker as well as the state’s Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association, Dr Lawal Ismael on the strike proved abortive as calls made to their respective phone numbers could not go through.

But in a terse message sent to journalists via his WhatsApp number, Lawal said “I am currently unavailable. I am in a South West caucus meeting in order to strategically position the strike. I will reach out as soon as I am done. Thanks. Best regards”.

But speaking with Vanguard, the Public Relations Officer of FMC, Abeokuta, Segun Orisajo said despite the strike action embarked upon by the ARDs, patients were being attended to at FMC by the Consultants, nurses as well as other medical personnel at the hospital.

Orisajo asserted that services to patients, both at the wards as well as OPD were not affected by the strike action embarked upon by the ARD members.

