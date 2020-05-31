‘Oga For property’ rebrands

Kindly Share This Story:

Oga For Property Investment Limited, a real estate company, has formally announced its name change to Zylus Homes and Property Limited, at their Lagos office located at Ikota Shopping Complex, Victoria Garden City, Ajah Lagos.

Just a few weeks after the Lagos State Government eased the COVID-19 lockdown, the real estate company is on its way to make its operation bigger and better. The core of the name change is based on the fact that the company wants to move beyond providing a few products to bringing numerous investment opportunities to its clients.

Speaking on the name change, the Chief Executive Officer of Zylus Homes, Mr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye said; “Oga for Property has served its purpose in providing affordable real estate solutions and secure investment options for her clients. However, we needed a name that could accommodate more subsidiaries. We want more people to know that real estate surpasses selling lands or houses.

“There are a lot of products available in the industry. There is also a need to meet the growing demands of clients and diversify by providing more investment options for Nigerians at home and abroad. We are coming up with new creative solutions for our clients.”

Zylus Homes aim to be a world-class real estate company and a key player in the Nigerian real estate market. The name change reflects the company’s broader commitment and its expertise in driving the innovations needed to shape the future of real estate in Nigeria, he added.

On his part, the company’s secretary, Barrister Shina Balogun, says “It is important for a brand to be forward-looking and meet the needs of their target audience, that is what Oga For Property has done, it is a renowned brand. However, we need to evolve. We look forward to serving our customers as we have always done, and getting maximum support from them, as they have always done.

Zylus Homes is a premium real estate company in Lagos, offering real estate products and services such as property sales, property development, estate development, land banking, real estate consultancy to clients in Nigeria and diaspora. The company is rebranding to meet the growing demands of clients in the Nigerian real estate market.

