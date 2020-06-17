Vanguard Logo

Ochie mourns Gen Obada

Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services in the Nigerian Maritime And Safety Administration, Rt Hon (Engr) Victor Ochei has condoled with the Obada family, on the recent death of (Retd) Major General Orho E. Obada.

In a condolence message signed by his media aide, Mr. Nkem Osu, Ochei said that “It is with a heavy heart that I offer my condolences to the Obada family, Delta state and Nigeria on the recent passage to the eternity of an accomplished patriotic octogenarian and former Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, (Retd) Major General Orho E. Obada”

Ochei, a former speaker of the Delta state house of assembly, said that his grief stemmed from the fact that late Major General Obada departed when his sterling attributes of honesty, commitment, loyalty, humility, and diligence in his public and private engagement will be greatly needed.

He urged the family and general mourners to take consolation in the life and times of the departed, which according to him “Depicted the deceased as a compassionate patriarch, brave and loyal soldier, an astute administrator, an exemplary community leader, and a revered elder statesman”.

While he beseeched the Almighty God to grant all and sundry the fortitude to bear the loss, Ochei also prayed for the departed soul to find comfort in the Lord’s domains.

 

