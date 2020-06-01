Oborevwori extols Dame Okowa

Kindly Share This Story:

says she has impacted on Deltans

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has described wife of the State Governor and Founder of 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, as an epitome of humility, saying she has positively impacted on the lives of Deltans through her pet project.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dennis Otu on the 59th birthday anniversary, said the establishment of sickle cell clinics across local government areas in the state by the wife of the Governor through the 05 Initiative has helped Deltans greatly.

He said: “The governor’s wife, Dame Edith Okowa has done so much for Deltans through the 05 Initiative. She has brought smiles to so many disadvantaged individuals and families in society. As a good wife, a caring mother, and God-fearing, she has brought succour to the needy and we thank God for her life.

“As we celebrate her birthday today, it is my prayer that God should continue to protect her and give her the strength to continue to serve humanity”.

“On behalf of my family and Constituents, I congratulate the wife of the Governor and Founder of the 05 Initiative on her birthday today”

