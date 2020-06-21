Obaseki’s strategic choice

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajihromanus

Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State may be embattled as he is embroiled in a bitter political fight with his erstwhile godfather, and predecessor in office, Adams Oshiomhole, a situation which culminated in his leaving the All Progressives Congress, APC.

However, his many political battles have not taken his eyes from the ball, especially with the strategic choice of commissioner for information and orientation he made recently.

In the heat of the struggle for supremacy between Gov. Obaseki and Oshiomhole, his Commissioner for Information, Barrister Paul Ohonbamu resigned suddenly. It was calculated to further compound the woes of the embattled governor. Indeed many thought his political enemies had hit him below the belt, since his Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele also resigned not too long ago. But, for Obaseki, who seems to be highly underrated, pulled a masterstroke in his response to his Information Commissioner resignation.

Obaseki in less than two hours after the resignation of Ohonbamu announced Efe Stawart as a replacement after screening by the Edo State House of Assembly.

Political pundits in Edo State considered the move a masterstroke.

According to Emmanuel Odeh, “the choice of Stewart is one of the best political moves by Obaseki especially at a time like this” Emmanuel Isa, a practicing lawyer in Benin City described the appointment of Stewart as “a deft political action, anchored on pragmatic reality”

Why are most members of APC and Edolites impressed with Stewart’s appointment? Ohonbamu, the former commissioner is from Egor local government area of Edo State. So also is Efe, therefore the people of Egor do not feel left out in the administration of Obaseki. Most importantly, Stewart is described as very loyal, dependable and a dogged politician. “He has been a member of APC right from the formation of defunct ACD, later AC and ACN said Odeh. He is said to control immense grassroots following.

In the words of Isa, the Information Commissioner designate “is a workaholic who will work tirelessly to ensure success of governor Obaseki’s programmes and policies” Obaseki’s choice of Stewart is said to have taken into recognition his requisite experience and exposure in the media world. Until his appointment, Stewart was the Public relations officer of Federal Neuro-psychiatric hospital in Uselu, Benin City. He also owns a community newspaper, Revolution Times. “These are factors required to succeed as an effective Information Commissioner according to Isa.

Many also believe that Stewart’s appointment was also a reward for loyalty. Two years ago, he contested for the Chairmanship of Egor local government council, and was highly favoured to clinch the post, but the party decided that he steps down for Eghe Ogbemudia, daughter of two time governor of Edo State, Late Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia. He did in party interest hence he is viewed as a party loyalist.

In a brief chat with Vanguard, Stewart expressed gratitude for the recognition and appointment by Governor Obaseki and said, “I will swim or sink with the governor. Wherever, he goes politically, I will follow him”.

