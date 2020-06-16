Obaseki’s resignation: We will follow rules, PDP insists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – EDO state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ho Tony Aziegbemi Tuesday said despite the resignation of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and strong indications that he would be joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the rules for the party as stipulated by its constitution would be followed.

Reacting to the resignation of Obaseki, he told Vanguard “But I told you what we are expecting, it is like an owl crying in the night and a baby dying in the morning.

“There is no automatic ticket in our constitution the process must be followed, everybody will have to be involved in the process, a level playing field will be provided”

On the rumour that whoever emerges as the candidate of the party would be substituted for Obaseki, he said “I am not aware of that situation, we are not there yet”

