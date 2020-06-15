Obaseki: only impunity will make a party disqualify a sitting Gov — Wike

- Says Govs Forum under APC has become beggars forum
Says Oshiomhole should apologise to Edo people
Obaseki joining PDP would be cheering
NMA playing suspicious politics with Covid-19 in Rivers
By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt
Governor Nyesom Wike on Monday exclaimed that the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) under All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership has become a “beggars forum, a toothless bulldog that can only bark and can’t bite”
READ ALSO: Show leadership, rally round Obaseki now, Frank urges Wike, others
Wike was mocking Ekiti state’s Governor Kayode Fayemi headed NGF over Adams Oshiomhole led APC’s disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting upcoming primary for the party’s ticket for September governorship election in Edo state.
Wike also faulted Rivers Chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) claims on the state of COVID-19 infections in Rivers state, saying a civil servant in Rivers state making such “unsubstantiated claims” in guise speaking through NMA shows how the medical body has drifted into murky waters of Nigerian politics.