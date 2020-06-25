Vanguard Logo

NPFL adopts PPG to decide 2019/2020 season

On 4:57 pm
Nigerian Professional Football League The Point-Per-Game (PPG) voting system adopted by the Club Owners Association to decide placements in the 2019/2020 season, has finally been approved by the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL. Some clubs had cried foul over the decision of the 17 Clubs who voted for the PPG but superior argument ended the hisses yesterday in an all-embracing meeting called by the NPFL and the 20 clubs. Clubs voted via Zoom meeting, in a third round of voting since the League was shut down due to the COVID 19 outbreak. With the outcome of the voting, the clubs to fly Nigeria's flag at the continent next season are Plateau Utd, and Enyimba International of Aba in the Champions League while Rivers United and Kano Pillars will fly Nigeria's flag in the Confederations Cup. Vanguard
ALSO READ: NFF, LMC, club owners decide on NPFL’s fate today

