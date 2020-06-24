Vanguard Logo

NPA commences maintenance work on collapsed Five Star quay apron

Ports concession

By Godfrey Bivbere

NIGERIAN Ports Authority, NPA, has commenced maintenance work on the collapsed portion of the quay apron of one of the berths operated by Five Star Logistics terminal at Tin-can Island port.

When Vanguard Maritime Report visited the terminal recently the contractor had deployed men and equipment to site, but the work has not started.

Recall that the terminal management of Five Star Logistics had earlier in the year cried out over the collapsing quay apron and the effect on its operations.

