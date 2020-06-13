No regrets quitting construction job for music – Mega King

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Kingsley Uhunamure Osagie professionally known in the music industry as Mega King has confessed the greatest sacrifice he has made in pursuit of his music career. According to the Edo-State born musician, songwriter, composer and producer he had to quit his lucrative construction job with a notable construction company to pursue his dream of making music.

“Well, I grew up feeling and loving music in the inside of me, the passion was so strong that I couldn’t help being a musician. I would say quitting my construction job was the biggest sacrifice I have made to pursue career in music but it wasn’t a decision so hard to make because the love of music supersedes anything I have ever felt in my life,” he said in a chat with Vanguard’s Showtime Bonus.

The major conviction he needed was his first single titled “Gimme Strength” produced by him in 2014. The song was an instant success and it received favourable reviews and applause from his fans and friends.

“It came as a surprise to my fans and it really encouraged me to go ahead and do more. “Gimme Strength” was produced in 2014 by Mega King, followed by “Yondo” in 2016 produced Big Mc, after “Shuga” in 2015, also produced by Big Mc. “Girla” was in 2016 produced by Poppito and mixed by Brain. My most popular single is “Fyah Fyah” and it teaches about true love,” he said.

Mega King says his kind of music which is Afro reggae dance hall is unique and rich in lyrical sounds style and punchlines, a basic afro dance hall contemporary. Signed to efoskientertainment, Mega King may just be the genuine article to deliver the proverbial golden egg of the music industry and he doesn’t appear to be fazed by any challenges because he believes churning out good music is his forte.

“ Good music to me is like food to the soul. I know Nigerians are making good music but I’m up to the challenge. My plan to stay relevant is to continue to sound different from what others are doing and grace for acceptance. Basically, my inspiration comes from God, my quiet times and good sound. As for women’s influence on my music, they are only in terms of attitudes and pleasures,” he declared.

Kingsley Uhunamure Osagie a.k.a Mega King is from Benin City, Edo State. He had both his primary and secondary educations at Eweka Primary School and Eghosa Grammar School respectively, in Benin City. He later studied Computer Science at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, also in Edo State.

